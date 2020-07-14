State Sen. Ben Hansen, who represents District 16, which includes Washington, Burt and Cuming counties, said there is a "80 to 90 percent probability" bills concerning property taxes and business tax incentives will be voted on when the Legislature resumes for a 17-day session July 20.
Hansen said property tax relief and tax incentives for businesses are "linked closely," and he and many senators don't want to see one bill passed without the other.
"This year, I'm a lot more hesitant to vote for (tax incentives) unless we get something passed for property tax relief," he said. "It's hard for me to stomach the fact that we're going to be giving tax breaks to bigger businesses, such as Facebooks or Googles coming to the state of Nebraska, when we can't get a tax break to our property owners. That doesn't seem very fair."
Hansen said he's been part of webinars which include think tanks and senators, including Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn who introduced her property tax bill LB 1106 earlier this year. LB 1106 would provide millions of extra dollars to school aid for K-12 schools over three years while decreasing local property taxes through school spending limits and changes in valuations of land for property tax purposes.
Several school districts, both large and small, have expressed concerns about the effects LB 1106 would have on school funding and budgets. Hansen said he understands school concerns, but he doesn't want any compromise on property tax reform to diminish the original purpose of any property tax bill.
"It's not as substantive as I'd like to see, but it is a step in the right direction about how we fund some of our schools," Hansen said of LB 1106. "Some of (schools') concerns are legitimate about the spending caps that might be on there … there's some concern about how the building fund might be limited, some of the caps on school spending after year three."
But, Hansen said, he believes there should be some "give and take" between legislation and school districts.
"If there's going to be more money directed toward the school, I think there should be more responsibility on them to make sure they're spending wisely," he said. "I also want to make sure the state isn't taking too much control. I always like the idea of local control of school boards, making the decisions of what they can and cannot spend, and taking it to a vote of the people."
Closely linked to property tax relief, Hansen said, is another bill, LB 720, which would create a new business investment tax incentive program. The current program, the Nebraska Advantage Act, expires at the end of the year.
"There's a lot of other senators that think the way I am," Hansen said. "One may not pass without the other. There's going to be a lot of discussion about those two bills. I'm just trying to be conscious to make sure that we don't tweak these bills too much that it will alter the idea of what they're supposed to be, and now we're just voting on something that doesn't do anything."
Hansen said he has heard from constituents who, like himself, want substantive tax reform.
"They don't want to put another 20 million in the property tax credit relief fund, which really doesn't do a whole lot," he said. "It makes people feel better that we did something, but in reality I don't think it does a whole lot for the property owner."
Hansen introduced a bill earlier this year, LB 1212, which may be related to Linehan's property tax bill, he said. LB 1212 would require political subdivision with taxing authority to give notice of an increase in "real" tax asking.
Hansen said political subdivisions may often keep their tax levy rate the same, but it is not clear that the dollar amount of taxes will go up due to rising property valuations. He said he would like to see "informed consent" for taxpayers when a change in taxes occurs.
"Like sending them a postcard, putting it on their website," he said. "Making sure everybody has a good idea about when their taxes are going to go up and what they can do to voice their opinion about it … I'm just trying to put the ball in (taxpayers) hands, that's the way it should be."
Other than property tax and tax incentive bills, Hansen said he doesn't know if there would be much else to come out of the 17-day session, though he expects several senators to discuss COVID-19 and other social issues related to policing and Black Lives Matter.
"I'm sure that will be brought up quite a bit," Hansen said, adding coronavirus discussion could put a "dent" in what can and cannot be done in the Legislature.
"Another thing that's probably going to hinder us on some of our decision making is how much money are we going to have?” he said. “Right now it's kind of hard to tell because we pushed the tax filing deadline, and so it's hard for us to tell what our tax revenue is going to be … We might not lose a whole lot of money like a lot of other states have."
Though he expects property tax relief and tax incentives to be voted on, Hansen said the heat of debate can play a factor in what is ultimately voted on and passed.
"I would say with about 80 to 90 percent probability those two things will be voted on … It's hard to say sometimes that in the moment when the vote's on," he said, adding that constituents can reach out to him through his legislative website with concerns. "Whether it's the COVID stuff, mandating masks, property taxes, they can contact me."
