He may have been a freshman senator, but Ben Hansen wasn't afraid to stand before his colleagues in the Nebraska Legislature to speak his mind.
He wasn't, however, going to be one of those people who talked to hear himself talk.
"I reserved my speeches for something that would be substantive," said Hansen, who represents Washington, Burt and Cuming counties.
Hansen was one of 12 freshman senators in this year's legislative body. It was a diverse class, Hansen said, with some returning to the body after years away, while others, like he and Blair High School graduate Megan Hunt, were fresh faces.
That diversity made it hard for Hansen to offer a grade for his freshman class.
"I think we were a pretty vocal, "he said. "That's one thing I did hear from a lot of senators."
Whether that's a good or a bad thing in the other senators' eyes, Hansen wasn't sure.
But, in the end, Hansen said, the freshmen senators weren't afraid to fight for what they believed in.
"I think we did a pretty darn good job, we were pretty involved on both ends," he said.
As with any session, state senators walk away with successes and disappointments.
For Hansen — and others — failure to do more when it came to property tax relief was disappointing.
"I wanted to discuss and debate property taxes more," he said.
But, the issue isn't dead, said Hansen, who plans to spend time between now and January crafting a bill to address how the state funds its schools.
"I think it's a mess," he said, referring to the state's Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) formula. "I think that is fundamentally flawed, something that we have tried to patch since the '90s and I don't think it works."
Hansen said he's working to put together a coalition of people from District 16 who have different skill sets and come from different sectors, such as school administration and farming.
"We will try to create something that's maybe new in the state of Nebraska and sometimes that's a little scary, but something we can all get behind," he said.
As a member of the health and human services committee, Hansen will also be spending the summer and fall discussing the roll out of the Medicaid expansion plan. In addition, he spends Wednesdays in his office in Lincoln.
Hansen described the session as educational and interesting and said he's proud of what he helped accomplish.
Among the highlights was the passage of a pro-life bill, which he helped work on. Hansen said Legislative Bill 209 allows for women who have or are considering a chemical (medicine) abortion to be given information about how it can be reversed with another pill.
"We've had some testimonials from some women that found out what we were doing and they didn't know there was a reversal pill and called the hotline and got a reversal pill and saved the life of their child," Hansen said. "Just that alone, it's already worth it to me. I'm really proud about that one."
Hansen's priority bill, LB 304, introduced by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, also passed. The cottage food bill allows individuals and families to use their own home to prepare certain foods for sale at farmers markets, craft shows and public events, or for distribution from their home.
Hansen believes the bill could lead to people, such as the person who sells cakes out of her house, to start a business and maybe one day have her own brick and mortar store.
The one bill Hansen was disappointed to see passed was LB 177, which expanded the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District's ability to levy more money.
"In my opinion, they already have a huge budget to work with," Hansen said, noting that his constituents in Washington and Burt counties will be paying taxes to build dams for recreational use in Omaha. "I was pretty much against that bill."
Despite some disappointments, Hansen said the session was good overall and, for the most part, was what he expected.
"I think being on the city council here in Blair, being on boards of directors for different organizations prepared me a little bit more for the decision-making and policies and procedures," he said.
But, the one aspect he said he wasn't prepared for was "the inefficiency of time being used" and lack of debate.
"I was expecting there to be a little more debate between people, that we'd ask each other questions and kind of get into things on the floor and come to find out, most of that stuff, if it does happen, it happens behind closed doors, not so much in where we're all together in one spot," he said.
While he's enjoying being back at his job as a chiropractor and spending more time with his family, Hansen said he's excited to get back to work as a state senator.
"There are some things I want to get done with the time that I have there," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.