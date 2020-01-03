State Sen. Ben Hansen said bills related to property tax relief and a state tax incentive program will be the focus for the Nebraska Legislature when it reconvenes for a 60-day session Wednesday.
LB 720, known as the "ImagiNE Nebraska Act," is being proposed to replace the state's existing "Nebraska Advantage Act," which offers tax incentives to attract businesses to the state. Nebraska Advantage sunsets at the end of 2020.
LB 289 is expected to address property tax relief and reshape how Nebraska funds its schools.
"I think the 289 property tax bill has been trimmed quite a bit more than when it was introduced last year," said Hansen, who represents District 16, which includes Washington, Burt and Cuming counties. "I don't think it has as much teeth as before."
Hansen said he is currently working on a bill he says might be more of an overall tax reform for the state rather than only property tax relief. He said he is crafting the bill to have "teeth," shifting to using sales taxes to fund schools more than property taxes and switching the foundation of state aid to a per pupil base rather than an equalization aid approach.
"If you have the money to buy something, you'll be taxed on it," Hansen said. "People that typically have more money spend more of it, so they end up getting taxed equally the amount they spend. Income tax and property tax, a lot of times we don't have a say in it, we just get taxed on it."
Hansen said he thinks the crux of property tax relief is how Nebraska's Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) formula works in determining school districts aid.
"It's pretty biased and unfair about how funds get distributed to fund our schools," he said. "Land values went way up high, so according to this formula, an agricultural based school system has all this farm land now."
In general, TEEOSA determines a school district's aid amount by subtracting a school's needs from its resources. If the formula determines a school has more resources than needs, it would not receive aid from the formula. Schools that have more needs than resources are supposed to receive state aid in the form of equalization aid.
School district resources are mostly determined by how much money could be obtained from property taxes. The formula considers a district with a lot of land and high land values, such as the agricultural land around the Blair Community Schools (BCS) district, as able to raise more money for its needs through levying property taxes at higher rates.
BCS is one of the 24 largest school districts in the state. Yet, it only receives four percent — about $976,389 — of its $22.2 million budget through state aid compared to the South Sioux City, the largest school, which receives about 64 percent of its $43.5 million budget in state aid. The district is currently predicted to lose $500,000 in state aid for the 2020-21 school year and is currently maximizing its tax requests.
"'You guys have a lot of resources, you don't need a lot of money.' Typically aid goes toward the more urban areas, and I don't think that's fair at all," Hansen said. "That's why I'd like to see a more per pupil-based funding system as a foundation first."
Hansen said getting rid of Nebraska's sales tax exemptions can create an opportunity for a more equitable tax system.
OpenSky Policy Institute, a nonpartisan organization that analyzes Nebraska’s budget, taxes and educational funding for use by state policy makers, wrote in a May 2019 article about LB 289 that Nebraska currently taxes 81 of the 176 services taxed in other states. The article stated that low- and middle-income residents usually pay more in sales taxes than wealthier residents.
"But if you're going to do stuff like that, get rid of sales tax exemptions, you better dang well make sure that you're having property tax relief, that your bill has some teeth to it," Hansen said. "If it doesn't, I'm not even going to introduce it."
Hansen said he is still working on his bill and that it may get up for debate this session, but he doesn't expect a vote to occur this year. In the meantime, he expects LB 289 will have a chance for a vote, though he's unsure whether it will pass. He said LB 289, which he thinks is still a good bill, was trimmed up more than he'd like to have seen compared to when it was first introduced last year.
"There was some requirements that they required counties to do when it came to levying taxes, they got rid of some of that," he said, adding there was some movement away sales tax exemptions. "They kind of got away from quite a bit of that on behest of the governor … it's part of the negotiation process."
If LB 289 doesn't pass, Hansen said he's not sure whether LB 720 and its focus on Nebraska's tax incentive program would pass either.
"These two are a little bit closely linked because there are some senators who don't want to see one without the other, I think," he said.
When it comes to the tax incentive program, Hansen said he is working with other senators to get the bill to work for every business in the state.
"It's being more efficient with taxpayer money," he said of LB 720. "I would like to see it help the little guy a little bit more. I feel when we give tax breaks to businesses, we should give them to all kinds of businesses whether its the small mom and pop stores opening up with one or two employees or whether its Facebook coming here with 200 employees."
Hansen said he wants to see the incentives be offered to small businesses that may only hire one to two employees. To receive incentives now, companies must hire at least five to 10 employees.
As the next legislative session starts, Hansen also said he is keeping his constituents' concerns in mind when approaching bills.
"I want to remind all of my constituents that their emails do matter and their phone calls do matter," Hansen said. "Myself and my staff truly try to get back to everybody and try to respond to as many as we possibly can ...They are being heard, everything they tell me I do take into consideration."
