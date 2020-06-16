Plans to build a new hotel in Blair are still in the works, however, the project has been delayed at least a year due to the coronavirus, according to Gateway Development Executive Director Mike Rooks.
“The developer is still very excited about coming to Blair. However, it's going to take a little longer than expected,” Rooks told the Pilot-Tribune.
In January, the Blair City Council approved $400,000 in LB 840 funds for Sai Properties V Inc. of Omaha to build a Holiday Inn Express.
The hotel would have 68 to 75 rooms, depending on plans, and would employ 20 to 25 people, 10 of whom would be full time. A location for the hotel has not yet been announced.
The total cost of the project would be $7.5 million to $8.5 million.
The LB 840 funds was the first piece in financing the project. The developer is also seeking tax increment financing (TIF) and Community Development Black Grant (CDBG) reuse funds to make the project viable.
Construction was anticipated to begin this spring.
But because of coronavirus concerns, the Blair City Council has not been able to meet in person since March. It held its first in-person meeting June 9. That meant the process for the planning, TIF and the CDBG funds could not move forward.
“Unfortunately, it's kind of tough to do those through Zoom,” Rooks said.
City Administrator Rod Storm previously told the council that the city must use its CDBG reuse funds by July 1 or the state could reclaim them. Rooks said the city has contacted the state to make sure the funds are still available.
Rooks expects the process will begin to move forward soon.
“Even if these things get approved this year, he can't break ground because he can't secure that building before Nebraska winters hit,” he said. “We all know how Nebraska winters are — either you have no snow until January or you have snow in October.”
The anticipated groundbreaking is now March 2021, Rooks said.
“That is a positive. It's just unfortunate with everything that has happened it just takes longer to get through the process,” he said.
