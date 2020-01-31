Longtime Blair Assistant City Administrator Phil Green is leaving his post for a similar position in much larger city.
Green, who has served for the City of Blair for the last 15 years, is expected to be appointed the deputy city administrator of Papillion by Mayor David Black on Tuesday. The appointment will then need to be approved by the Papillion City Council.
“Until it's official, it's not really official,” Green said Monday.
Papillion has a population of about 26,000 people. Green said it's anticipated the city will nearly quadruple in size by 2050.
“It is a much bigger community, much bigger staff,” he said. “I'll do a lot more direct management there than I have here because with the size of staff here it was much more hands on.”
Green said he was contacted by an employment recruiter about the position after Papillion city staff suggested him as a candidate.
“I was very content with how things were going, but sometimes when a door opens up you go, 'Do I step through this or not? What will this be like?'” he said.
Green's last day in Blair will be Feb. 28. He is expected to start his new position March 2.
Green began his career in public service in Blair after serving as a minister for 13 years. He started as an intern in January 2005 before he was selected for the assistant city administrator position in March that year.
City Administrator Rod Storm said Green has been a valuable member of the city staff and “a tremendous advocate” for the citizens of Blair.
“He has provided leadership in community development, planning, zoning, and building code enforcement,” Storm said. “He also provided leadership in technology development to help better serve the community, especially in the development of the new technology built into the new library.”
Blair City Council member Jon Stewart, who served on the council when Green was hired, agreed.
“He has been a huge asset in many ways, not only as a public employee, but also as an involved 'Blairite,'” Stewart said. “Some things come to mind immediately — the flood relief relocation program that provided temp housing at Dana; his tireless work on the comp planning committees, which I have served on; his attention to detail in terms of city growth and zoning planning.”
Storm said Green's leadership was “never more prevalent” than during the recovery from 2011 flood and the 2014 hailstorm.
“We wish him the best as he moves to Papillion, where there is some of the most exciting growth happening in the state,” Storm said.
Green and his wife, Karen, plan to move to Papillion.
“When I made this transition, my heart still is in ministry a lot of ways,” he said. “Personally, I told the Lord I want to live wherever I work because those are the people that I want to be involved with. If they're going to get mad at me because of a decision I make at the city, I want them to see me around town.”
Green said he is excited for the opportunity, but it is bittersweet leaving Blair.
“There is a large chunk of my heart that will be a Blair Bear for the rest of my life,” Green said through tears. “We've been very invested in the community and love the people here. It is a very bittersweet situation, but just one of the opportunities that comes along and you think 'Wow, this is going to be a fun ride.'”
