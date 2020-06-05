As new Directed Health Measures went into effect for bars Monday, two Blair bars are open again for business.
The Heartland Tasting Room and Tap House reopened Wednesday. George's Tavern reopened on Monday with a new look.
Craig Anderson, owner of George's, said it was time to refresh the bar that's been operating for decades.
"You take 50 years of spilled beer, people being crazy and college kids and the locals, it just takes a toll on a building," Anderson said.
Renovations began the first week of February. They include new flooring, new paint, new TVs, a new penny-covered bar top and new bathrooms.
"(The bathrooms) were the main reason we did the rehab," said Anderson, who's owned the bar 10 years.
He said "very little" had been done to rehab the bar in previous years.
"Just little maintenance stuff. It needed a refreshing," he said.
The bar also switched from having three taps to 12.
"So now we have a bunch of imports," Anderson said. "Before it was Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light."
With all new plumbing, Anderson said the location near the corner of 16th and Washington streets could be a tavern for another 50 years.
"It is great to be open," he said. "I want to open up and show people what we did. A lot of people have been coming here for a long time … I think it still has George's charm."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.