A planned housing study for the entire county would add "another tool in the tool box" when discussing all that is Washington County with developers and businesses, Gateway Development Executive Director Mike Rooks said Thursday.
"When I have developers talk to me, or when I go out to talk to developers, or even businesses, they want to know about Washington County," Rooks said. "If I can provide an up-to-date snapshot of what's going on, that's very helpful."
Gateway Development had a company complete a retail study for the county area last year, and a new housing study would add more data for developers interested in Washington County, Rooks said.
Nine entities in Washington County have contributed funds thus far for the roughly $30,000 housing study, Rooks said, including Gateway, Washington County, the cities of Blair and Fort Calhoun, the villages of Arlington and Herman, Two Rivers Bank, Washington County Bank and Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Forty-nine percent of the funds for the study are also expected through a Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) grant, Rooks said, which will be submitted by Wednesday. The study could take 6 to 8 months.
"This is just an added piece we can talk about to potential developers and business owners to get their minds racing about the potential that is in Washington County," he said. "For economic development, our overall goal is to help businesses and increase tax base. One way to increase tax base is to get people to live in Washington County."
A housing study for the entire county has never been completed, Rooks said, though the City of Blair had a housing study completed just for the city a few years ago. The study would provide a "snapshot" of the entire county, and could contain 150 to 200 pages worth of interviews with businesses and people in the county. The study could also provide data to support any grants or rehabilitation projects communities might apply for, Rooks said, identifying community strengths, current or needed rehabilitation projects and current and future housing demands.
"The more data you have behind a grant the better it is," Rooks said.
Over the past six months, Rooks said he's been approached by at least five housing developers from Nebraska and Iowa who are interested in Washington County. He said the developers have a lot of questions, and though he can give some specifics, a housing study is something developers like to see.
"It's critical so we can document current housing conditions and needs as well it could be vital for housing grants and rehabilitation," he said. "Honestly, these should be done about every five to seven years. It's going to give us a strategy moving forward."
The study would detail demand and need for single-family housing, multi-family housing, apartments and land use needs in the future, Rooks said. Once the study begins, Rooks said a steering committee would be created. The committee would be made up of individuals from entities that helped fund the study and possibly others.
"We will help put together goals, action steps and planning initiatives going forward," he said.
Interviews with businesses the steering committee identifies would also be conducted by the company completing the study, Rooks said. Surveys would also be sent out to people via email or over the phone, with town halls also taking place throughout the county to receive feedback.
Since the study is for the entire county, Rooks said it could provide data for developers looking at housing in any community or places in the county outside of city or village jurisdictions.
"This could be, let's say someone is selling a bunch of farm ground somewhere in Washington County, and someone wants to do an acreage subdivision," he said. "If they reach out to us, they can look at this stuff … This will be a professional document that will have layers of data on initiatives and population. You tie this in with the new census data, the retail study, it adds more teeth to what you're doing."
