A lot of fun was had on two wheels in the parking lot of Otte Blair Middle School on Saturday at the annual bike rodeo, hosted by the Blair Optimist International Club.
Though organizers were initially worried about a low turnout for the annual event at its new location, around 65 signed in for the 120 available helmets, with more that didn't register.
"We were very pleased with the turnout," Jordan Rishel, Optimist member and event coordinator, said. "We are very thankful to our donors for the the helmets. We have already had people reach out that missed it that will be coming to the chamber office to pick up a helmet."
Saturday's bike rodeo was a partnership between the Blair Police Department, Blair Area Community Foundation and Blair Optimist International Club. Helmets were donated by the Wyman and Laurie Nelson Family and the Mick and Sandra Jensen Family Charitable Funds, managed by the Blair Area Community Foundation.
There weren't the main groups participating this year as before, including Three Rivers Public Health Department, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Blair Family YMCA, Nebraska Extension-Washington County because of the pandemic.
A new addition this year was the Nebraska State Patrol persuader, a machine that shows the importance of seat belts by simulating a slow rollover with the seat turning the person upside down with a four-point seat belt. Many kids took advantage of the ride and learned about the seatbelt safety.
Jenna Prchal's children, Kiptyn and Kenzli tried the persuader.
"I think it's awesome because I'm a seatbelt Nazi," she said. "It's important for them to see how important it was to wear them."
Children at the opportunity to pick up a new helmet and learn bike safety lessons through an obstacle course, learning to consider the stop signs and what hand signals to use to turn down the street.
Parent Natascha Radnor said the event is important.
"They learn how to focus on traffic signs and it's important because we've only ridden by Dana College," she said. "I got a license for my bike when I grew up in Germany where bicycling was the way of life. It's good for the kids to respect cars and learn traffic things."
Even the pandemic couldn't stop the rodeo.
"We are very happy with it for this year in these uncertain times and looking forward to making it bigger and better next year," Rishel said.
