While the Barreras Family Farm officially started operating just north of Blair in 2018, Mariel and Lt. Col. Anthony Barreras' dream of leaving a lasting legacy to a big family started years ago over 3,000 miles away.
"We met in Alaska. It was his first duty station, and I was going to college," Mariel said.
The couple met in Fairbanks, spending time together fishing, riding ATVs and hunting. Much of that hunting was for black bears during the spring hunting season, and the activity is where the family farm found its name.
"It's centered around our story," Mariel said. "It's centered around the connection we have with our customers, they become a part of our family."
As a look at the Barreras Family Farm Facebook page will show, Mariel and Anthony's children, at least those of the six boys and two girls who are old enough, help with some of the operations of the farm. The farm produces eggs, beef, pork, goat milk, goat milk soaps and partners with Anchor Meadow Farm in Milford to provide honey.
Eggs were the first product Anthony and Mariel began selling when they moved to Blair around five years ago.
"We had chickens, we had eggs because we had that in California," Anthony said. "Whoever wanted them, we sold extra eggs. We didn't full transition (to other products) until we started the farm here in Blair. That was more just customers wanting us to do more … We decided that's what we wanted to do."
The farm also offers events, such as summer day camps for youth to learn about farm animals, and education to beginning farmers. The educational opportunities, which include farm business and marketing classes at Metropolitan Community College, have been a focus for the Barreras' the past few months.
"What we've been doing a lot lately because of this COVID thing is helping people market and sell products, leverage tools to continue their farming operation," Anthony said. "Being able to use this as a positive opportunity … is really the focus."
In general, Mariel said, the educational opportunities for new farmers help them understand the business side of farming more than any specific product they may be producing, whether similar or different to the Barreras Family Farm. She said grant dollars are not always available to new farmers who haven't received education in business and marketing.
"We've been doing (education) unofficially for years, but we started the program more officially last year," Mariel said. "Whatever they're doing, we don't really mentor them on their product, we mentor them on the business aspect of it."
Anthony, who has been active duty with the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, said he plans to retire some time next year. Mariel said the couple hadn't planned to start the farm until after his retirement. But now that it's already up and running, she said, it will only continue to expand and offer more products and education for people and farmers in the years to come.
"As we've gained customers over the years, they asked us to do more, they enjoy our family, and our products," Anthony said.
"We're just going to continue to scale it larger," Mariel said. "We're shooting nationwide, and we always deliver to the local community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.