A Fremont woman was arrested Aug. 15 following a traffic stop in Blair after a deputy found methamphetamine in her purse.
Rose M. Foster, 49, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy was southbound on 19th Street near Clark Street when he observed a white van traveling faster than the posted speed limit.
The officer stopped the vehicle on Washington Street between 16th and 17th streets.
The driver was identified as Foster. A male passenger was identified as the owner of the vehicle. The deputy asked the passenger if he would give consent to search the vehicle, which he did.
Foster was asked to exit the vehicle while it was searched. Her purse was located on the driver's seat. Inside Foster's purse, the deputy found a small jewelry type bag with black print on one side. Inside was a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for meth.
Foster was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.