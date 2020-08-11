When Fort Calhoun Elementary students return to school Aug. 20, they'll find themselves in classrooms not only new to them, but to the school itself.
The construction of four new classrooms at the elementary is nearly complete with desks and other school materials being moved in this week, Supt. Jerry Green said Thursday.
"It'll be ready for the start of school," Green said of the $1.91 million project.
Construction of the four second- and third-grade classrooms, bathrooms and corridor spaces began in March after Fort Calhoun Community Schools approved a budget proposal through construction manager Boyd Jones in December. The new space will help accommodate a rising student population for FCCS and a plan to transition to 63 students per grade from kindergarten to 12th grade.
As work finishes on the addition, construction on another elementary project is beginning. Green said dirt work had already started on a new gym for the school.
The district retained Boyd Jones as construction manager for the new gym in February. The new gym, board president Jon Genoways said at the time, would complete the district's building footprint. The gym is also being built to accommodate the increase in students expected at the elementary.
Green said footings for the gym are expected to be poured this week, with pre-cast walls being installed over several weeks beginning Sept. 2.
"The primary goal is to get it enclosed before the snow would fly," Green said.
Once enclosed, Green said work on the inside of the gym, storage spaces and the remodeling the old gym into two preschool classrooms would continue through the school year and into next summer.
"Mid-summer is kind of what we're looking at as far as completion," he said, adding the space should be ready for students by the 2021-22 school year.
Like the four-classroom addition, the new gym and preschool classrooms are being paid for through the district's operational funds, such as for buildings.
During its July meeting, the school board approved a nearly $4.17 million budget proposal for all associated construction with the gym project. In March, the board took measures to help finance the project over several years by establishing a leasing corporation.
Green said neither elementary project is being built through bonds and the projects are not increasing taxpayer rates. He also said he hopes no unforeseen circumstances slow what has been good progress on the projects thus far.
"Boyd Jones has done a great job for us," he said.
