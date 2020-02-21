U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, representative for Nebraska's 1st District, met with business leaders Wednesday at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Blair.
“Being in Blair, which is an important community in the first congressional district because of its vibrancy, because of the major industries that are here, because of it being an agricultural hub, when I have the ability to being back in the district, it's important to touch base with the folks back home,” he told the Enterprise prior to his meeting.
Fortenberry talked to the Chamber's board of directors about a number of issues, including the policies that are important for the U.S. Fortenberry is a ranking member of the agricultural subcommittee on appropriations.
“Basically, we fund the agricultural policy through our subcommittee, which is a big deal,” he said. “It's not understood well across America how important agricultural farming is to America's well being.”
The congressman said trade deficits would be worse without farmers and ranchers.
“Creating stabilization policies that support and underwrite the ability for farmers to produce and produce well is absolutely critical to this fundamental idea of food security.”
Fortenberry also discussed priorities for Congress, including health care and lowering prescription drug prices, specifically insulin. Insulin prices have significantly increased over the last 20 years.
“If we can fix that, it fixes a big portion of the problem that's specific to many Americans, but then it becomes generalizable to the bigger issues and you can go disease category by disease category,” he said.
