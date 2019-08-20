Some Washington County residents aired their frustrations to the county board of supervisors Aug. 13 about a neighbor who is allegedly operating a junkyard in the Spring Valley subdivision.
Michael Pick purchased 4.99 acres of property at 5728 Colorado Lane in 2010. In 2012, he was charged with four counts of county zoning violations. Two of those charges were dropped. The offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor, was settled with a fine.
In 2016, Pick was brought to court on the same charges. A civil case was also fined. However, it was dismissed and Pick pleaded guilty to the criminal case, in which he again received a fine.
When they first came to the board to complain two years ago, Pick had about 50 to 75 cars, the neighbors said.
“I think we're pushing 250 now,” said Nancy Watson, who has lived in the subdivision for 41 years. “H has a junkyard.”
Watson estimated there are approximately 29 homes in the subdivision.
“It's totally residential. You want to farm on it, that's fine,”she said. “He has a junkyard.”
Watson and Rob Nieto asked the board to take action against Pick.
“We are aware of it. But there are limitations on what the county board can do,” Chairman Steve Dethelfs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said. “We create zoning regulation and such. But as far as enforcement, we have no authority. We have to rely on the courts to enforce.”
County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said his office has prosecuted the issue four times. He's also tried it as a civil case.
“There isn't anything I can get done with our courts to do anything more than impose a fine,” he said.
However, he noted, neighbors do have one course of action that is stronger than what the county can take — a covenant.
Watson told the Pilot-Tribune there is a covenant that restricts the use of the land. Junkyards are not allowed, she said.
“You can do much more than I can do. I've tried every remedy I can think of,” Vander Schaaf said. “At least, as far as our courts are concerned, I cannot get them to define it as a junkyard.”
Vander Schaaf encouraged the neighbors to talk to an attorney.
Pick did not answer phone calls from the Pilot-Tribune by press time.
