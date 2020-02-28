Kenzie Hunter Hokanson, owner and operator of photography business Copper Fox Studio in Fort Calhoun, received a judge's choice award, fifth place overall and the Ed Arnold Memorial Award for best portrait in show at the Professional Photographers of Nebraska (PPofN) competition held Feb. 7- 9 in Grand Island.
Hokanson entered four photos in the art category and four photos in the portrait category for the competition. Three photos in the art category received "merits," with a score above 80. Scores begin at 75 for average professional work and end at 100. Two photos in the portrait category received merits, with one scoring a 91 and receiving the judges choice award.
"I was very surprised and thrilled with the first award that was called (judge's choice)," Hokanson said. "I thought it was just awesome. Then they called the next one, which was best portrait of show, and it was this large wooden trophy, and it kind of shocked me."
About 200 entries were entered by photography professionals around the state, Hokanson said. Hokanson will next enter photos in the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) district competition, which consists of the United States, as the PPofN is a subgroup of the PPA. The district competition will be judged in June, and Hokanson could potentially compete at the PPA's international competition. Hokanson said the goal of the competitions is to receive merits based on judging 12 elements of photography. The merits can help photographers receive masters photography degrees from the PPA.
"It felt great to have my work recognized," she said. "It was so refreshing to be surrounded by people who are passionate about what I am passionate about and to feel like I have an entirely new chapter about to open up in my life and in my business."
