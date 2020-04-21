A local cat is part of an international calendar.
Blackie was born of a stray cat in Blair and taken in by Martin and Beverly Homes. The cat won a place in the international Page-a-Day Calendar 2020, 365 Cats.
He is featured on May 6 and also as "Stray of the Month."
The Homes’ were no stranger to strays and cared for them frequently.
“It almost got to be a joke in our family that my dad was running a cat adoption agency because he would feed the cats, make little beds for them on the porch,” daughter Cynthia Musick said. “If he could get them so they were tame enough he would adopt them out to nice families and later check on the cats to make sure they were fine.”
A pregnant stray tuxedo cat came to the house, gave birth to twin black and white kittens and brought kittens over to the house.
“My mom fed the mom cat and kittens, and the mother cat disappeared and left the twins,” Musick said. “My parents found a family for one of them and the one they kept was called Blackie. He was indoor and outdoor cat.”
Musick said Blackie would sleep inside and run all over the yard outside and didn’t really know what a litter box was. He climbed trees.
When Musick’s parents needed to go to assisted living at Carter Place, they worried about Blackie adapting to be a strictly indoor cat but he adjusted well.
“He was always protective of my parents,” she said. “We laugh because when they first moved into Carter Place, they had a two bedroom with two bathrooms, and Blackie panicked and thought something was wrong. He pulled the emergency cord because he couldn’t find them when they were both in the bathrooms.”
Musick said when they had to move her parents closer to Omaha, she had to find a place that would take a cat. Blackie adjusted really well.
As coronavirus has placed senior care centers in quarantine, Musick can rest assured that her mom has Blackie.
“I’ll stand outside her window and try to visit with her that way,” Musick said. “I was wearing a mask, visiting mom through the window. Blackie was growling at me and hissing.”
After they moved to a different window, he followed, stalked at the window and parked in front of the wheelchair.
“We tease Mom that Blackie is her attack cat,” Musick said.
Musick submitted the picture of Blackie for the calendar a couple of years ago.
“Last fall we got a notification saying he won,” she said. “It’s 365 photos of cats and some of the owners are from all over the U.S. and international cats. Mom and Dad felt honored he made the cut from all the competition.”
Music said Blackie has been a great companion for his parents.
“Now that my father passed away, they each had their own recliner,” she said. “Blackie sits in Dad’s recliner. He knows mom needs the company when he’s not being a guard cat.”
