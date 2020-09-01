Faith by the numbers: Five generations. One hundred thirty-five years.
Ken and Virginia Rhoades celebrated the milestone of being among the five generations as members of the Blair Congregational United Church of Christ Sunday. They were joined by family, friends and the congregation.
“It’s almost embarrassing,” Ken said. “I’m not the only one that has kept this little church alive. It’s a small church, but we’re hanging in there.”
He said he has been a member of the congregation since a little boy.
“I’ve always been in this church,” he said.
His wife, Virginia, said the event was very special.
Congregants were treated to fruit cups before the service as they are a favorite of Ken’s. As the service began, the sky filled with the sound of an airplane — a flyover meant for him.
Debbie Lunn, a member of the steering committee for the 150th anniversary of the church organization, said that in going through the history of the church, the committee realized the Rhoades were five generations.
“It covers about 135 years of the history of the church,” she said. “We found out the family’s favorite hymns and scriptures, favorite rooms, favorite memories and incorporated them throughout the service.”
Daughter Penny Overmann sang "How Beautiful" and Ken was given a keychain with the words of his favorite scripture — John 3:16 — inscribed on it.
