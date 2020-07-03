As many of the traditional fireworks shows have been canceled throughout the country, many are taking to having shows in their own yards and neighborhoods.
In Blair, there will be the annual Fourth of July display at the former Dana College campus after the second Blair Cruise Night. Arlington will display fireworks as part of their Summer Sizzle today.
For those concerned about crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, buying from local stands means not missing out on the show.
The pandemic is impacting business for the greater at some stands. In Fort Calhoun, Lou Hernandez of My Independence Day fireworks is seeing a positive impact.
"I'm seeing a 200 percent increase. Some of my larger customers from over the years I can tell are really excited," he said. "It's something different to do. Folks haven't been spending money on movies or going out as much so they might have some extra coin in their pocket."
Jake Olson and his son, Adam, were purchasing fireworks in Blair on Monday.
"We shoot off a lot of fireworks and we stagger tents to purchase from," Jake said. "We've noticed a lot of the neighborhood kids gather at our house when we shoot them off."
Kari Hernandez runs two stands in Blair.
"Sales are up a little bit because people are ready to get out of their house and they can do it at home if they don't want to be around people," she said. "I don't think sales are crazy but we've had steady customers coming through. People are picking up more small fireworks to do at home."
Kelly Storjohann noted the safety of home fireworks shows.
"Buying fireworks is the one thing you can do and still social distance so it's definitely something we want to incorporate," she said. "It's something good to do that will keep everybody safe."
