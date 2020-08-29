The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds to finance the cost of construction for County Road 32 at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The vote was 4-3.
Supervisors Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair; Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard; and Jordan Rishel, District 4-Blair, voted against the authorization.
The vote comes after the board voted Aug. 11 to rescind its decision to pay for the project through the general fund budget. More than half of the $3.9 million project was paid last fiscal year, leaving $1.9 million to finance.
Andy Forney with D.A. Davidson presented a seven- and 10-year bond plan at that meeting., Total interest on a seven-year bond would be $85,322 and $138,877 for 10 years.
On Tuesday, Forney said that interest rates are "continuing to move in our favor."
Also known as "Calhoun cutoff," County Road 32 has been under construction to pave the remaining 3.2-mile stretch from County Road P35 to Highway 133, which has a tentative completion date for October.
Blair resident John Orr spoke against the resolution.
"I don't think it's very responsible for this board to float bonds for a road that was already agreed upon and paid for," he said.
Orr asked the board several questions related to the interest rates and budget for the project:
"If interest rates weren't cheap, would we still do it?" he said. "Is that just the attraction because we don't have the control or the budgeting abilities to pay for it like we said we would?"
Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said the county was prepared to pay the remainder for the project this year.
"This year, we had the initial budget worked up to pay for it out of the general fund," he said. "It would have been about a five cent levy increase to do it."
Orr said he thought the roads budget was supposed to pay for County Road 32.
"It can. It doesn't make initial sense to," he said. "You can make an initial commitment a year ago, two years, three years ago, and if you have better information today than you had two or three years ago, it makes better financial, economic sense to go this direction."
Orr questioned how much the bonds would save the county.
"The general rule of thumb is if the interest rate is less than the rate of inflation, you're better off working off somebody else's money,” Supervisor Kevin Barnhill, District 7-Blair, said. The current rate of inflation stays fairly stagnant at 2.5 or 3%. In general economics, if your cost of money is less than the current rate of inflation, it's a much better economic decision to use somebody else's money than paying cash."
Blair resident Mike Anderson said he was concerned the board put aside the vote to pay for the project from the road budget over two years.
"That was the criteria of accepting this project and kicking it off, so now we're issuing bonds to pay for half of the rough numbers," he said.
Kruger said the road has been paid for through the general fund and inheritance tax fund.
"My estimated summary, our levy would be flat if we used bonds for the $1.9 million this budget year," he said.
As a taxpayer, Anderson said, he was curious about the possibility of paying for the road over the course of two years.
"By issuing these bonds, will we see some reduction in spending next year?" he said. "We've already figured we're going to spend $1.9 million, so are we going to, somehow, return that money to taxpayers? Will the levy stay the same? As a taxpayer, I feel you're double-dipping if you're not."
To that, Dethlefs said there will be new taxpayers who will be paying for the road.
"There will be subdivisions within a mile of that road that will utilize the road," he said. "What it comes down to, what I'm hearing the argument against it, is two years ago we said we'd take it all out of the general fund, and everybody has made a commitment at some point in their life where, two years down the road, they find there's a better way of doing it.
"People make decisions all the time and find out that they need to adjust course because there's better information and a better path to doing it. The 1.1% interest rate is a better path."
