Farmers have to strike a balance between productivity, efficiency and the environment. A product out of Spain by Symborg is being tested across the country, including in Washington County, to help farmers balance the use of nitrogen with BlueN, a proprietary bacteria — methylobacterium symbioticum.
"It's applied five ounces per acre in a spray and on conventional corn crops you can reduce nitrogen fertilization between 30 and 40 percent plus the bacteria and the objective is to have the same yields," Mark Englert, Symborg general manager said. "It's 40 percent less nitrogen and 40 percent less bringing nitrogen into the field with the effort."
Englert was joined by Jesus Juarez Molina, CEO from Spain, Leonard Luebker, area sales manager, Aaron Doll and JP Rhea, local farm owners who are using BlueN in Washington County.
"We know that BlueN will be a revolutionary product and change some of the fertigation, a process that combines fertilization and irrigation, programs in agriculture and we want to position it all over the world as quickly as possible," Molina said through a translator. "We started this year with 60 employees and now we have 100 people worldwide and so this year we hope to finish with 200 people working for us. We are working very hard and fast to introduce this technology worldwide."
One reason they are focusing their validation trials in the Midwest is its tie to corn.
"When you talk about corn the reference is the corn belt, where you have the highest demand and highest yields," Molina said. "The corn belt is the reference around the world for the technology and products of corn. Our expansion plans are going into Brazil, the U.S. and to be local and talk to farmers it’s important for (me) to get feedback on how it’s going in the field."
The trials are currently happening in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Englert said the bacteria goes into the cell through the stomates, it colonizes the cells and reproduces itself in the plant and in the new leaves and present leaves.
"It fixates nitrogen and turns it into amino acids that are usable for the plant. Using the energy of the photosynthesis the waste product of the cells," he said. "It's a new concept. Agriculture has always been looking at feeding through the soil so you're dependent on moisture and other things."
Englert said BlueN is independent of that.
"Here there's photosynthesis, BlueN and there's feeding of the plant," he said. "So it's not positioned to replace 100 percent of the nitrogen but it can do up to 40 percent of a conventional nitrogen application. In organic crops it can be added on top of it and can go into protected areas."
Rhea runs an organic farm and is excited about this product.
"The normal forms of nitrogen that we put on are also fairly acidic which is not the greatest thing for the soil. It can also reduce the water holding capacity," he said. "That's one thing that we found when we've gone to organics is we tend to be a little more resilient to drought because we're not putting that nitrogen fertilizer on and this product is very interesting for us to be able to do that and it's one area in organics where we've had success."
Rhea said with organics they don't have as readily available forms of nitrogen.
"We have to rely exclusively on manure so if we can reduce the amount of nitrogen we have to put on through products like this it's very intriguing for us," he said.
Englert said once it's applied, it takes 10-20 days to become active throughout the plant and once it's activated it does it until the plant dies, until there's no photosynthesis.
"It does it independently of whatever is happening in the soil," he said. "We're always looking to have the best product and with our knowledge of microorganisms and molecules and extraction of molecules we look at the best way to put it. We are looking at something that is that efficient it works in the lowest margin products."
Molina said there are many products that are dependent on the life in the soil in certain areas. "There are microorganisms that can be very efficient but it depends a lot on the environment," he said. "Our goal is to work with symbiotic microorganisms because they live inside of a plant. As long as the plant and crop is alive, the microorganism will be alive and that makes this product special, and makes it effective throughout the crop."
Molina wants people to know they are not an enemy of nitrogen.
"We know nitrogen can be a problem if we continue to use it the same way over the next 20 to 30 years. It's positioned that nitrogen is the big enemy of the environment. Don't forget that the ones that developed nitrogen were awarded a Nobel Prize in the beginning," he said. "The productivity was tripled from before nitrogen was available. Now we are seeing the consequences of that use of nitrogen."
Molina said now people are starting to evaluate the consequences of the nitrogen and there's a worldwide tendency from the administrations to reduce the usage of nitrogen. He said Europe made a commitment to reduce nitrogen use by 25 percent by 2030.
