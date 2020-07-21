The Washington County Board of Supervisors received notice of a tort claim filed on behalf of the family of a 14-year-old Blair girl who died in a rollover crash in 2019.
The tort claim of Jose and Yeny Martinez and on behalf of their children states the family's claim is for "emotional distress caused by the county's mishandling of information and of the remains of Heidy Martinez."
Heidy Martinez died July 5, 2019, when a vehicle she was a passenger in lost control on a farm field road, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled. The accident happened on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23.
Dylan Maguire, a Blair teen who was driving the vehicle, was sentenced to probation on June 3 until November 2023 after previously accepting a plea agreement admitting to motor vehicle homicide and reckless driving. Makayla Maguire, Dylan's mother, was sentenced to 18 months probation and eight days in jail for one count of negligent child abuse and one year probation for another count of negligent child abuse and one county of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A tort is a civil claim in which claimants state they have suffered loss or harm, and torts must successfully show claimants have suffered loss or harm as a direct result of a breach of duty.
"The hope is to improve the procedures in Washington County when there's a tragedy like this," said Jefferson Downing, the attorney representing the Martinez family.
The tort states several claims, including that the news of Heidy Martinez's death was released by Washington County officials prior to the family being officially notified; that the family was refused permission to see their daughter in order to identify her remains and later learned that their daughter was transported without the family's permission to Douglas County on July 5, 2019, presumably for an autopsy; and that Washington County officials refused to allow the Martinez family see their daughter's body until she was transported to a Blair funeral home on July 8, 2019.
The tort also states a claim "made for negligent infliction of emotional distress damages in the amount of $50,000."
"It was very emotionally distressing for them not to be able to see her for three days," Downing said.
Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said he could not comment on the tort claim.
"At this time, I am unable to discuss or provide any statement regarding the tort claim filing with the county due to the possibility of litigation," he said.
The notice of a tort claim does not mean a lawsuit has been officially filed. According to Nebraska Revised Statute 13-906, no suit is permitted under several sections of the Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act unless the governing body of the subdivision had made a disposition of the claim.
The statute also states an exception if the governing body does not make a final disposition within six months after a tort is filed. At that time, the claimant may withdraw the claim from consideration of the governing body and begin a suit.
Another state statute, 23-1824, states the county coroner or coroner's physician "shall perform an autopsy, at county expense, on any person less than nineteen years of age who dies a sudden death." The exception for not having an autopsy includes both if the death was caused by a readily recognized disease or due to trauma from an accident "and the death did not occur under suspicious circumstances."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.