Nebraska's elections are secure, Secretary of State Bob Evnen told members of the Blair Rotary Club during its weekly meeting Tuesday.
“I want to assure you that the elections we conduct in the state of Nebraska are fair and secure,” he said. “It's very important that we do that.”
Evnen, who serves as the chief election officer in the state, said residents shouldn't worry about hacking, but rather foreign actors trying to affect the elections. Foreign actors from countries such as Russia, China and Iran, he said, are trying to introduce doubt in the integrity of the elections.
“If you divide the American people, then you weaken the American people,” he said. “If you cause the American people to doubt the integrity of their elections, then that means the American people will doubt the legitimacy of their leaders.”
“You don't have to hack elections to have a devastating effect,” he added.
The intent, Evnen said, is to weaken the U.S. internationally.
Evnen said Nebraskans should remember not to believe everything they read on the internet and report anything suspicious.
“If you see information about elections, any information that seems odd, contact your county clerk, who runs the elections in your county. Contact the Secretary of State's Office, we have an elections division,” he said.
Both entities can be used as a resource as to what's true and what isn't when it comes to elections, he said.
Evnen stressed that Nebraska's elections are not getting hacked, though, he acknowledged there are efforts.
“We've secured our election processes pretty well,” he said. We've secured our voter registration system. We received an innovation award last year for the security measures that we're taking with our voter registration system.
“It's well protected,” he added.
Nebraska uses paper ballots in its elections.
“You can't hack paper,” Evnen said. “As long as I have anything to say about it, we're going to have paper ballots.”
Every county in the state also has a new ballot counting device, which will be used for the first time in the 2020 election cycle. Each device will be inspected prior to the election and an audit will be performed after the election.
Results from the election are printed and securely uploaded to the election night reporting system. Evnen said he is confident in the protections the state has in place to prevent hacking.
“Our elections are secure,” he said. “The real threat to our elections is not through all of this. The real threat to our elections is the foreign actors are actively seeking to divide us. My message to you is don't let them do it.”
