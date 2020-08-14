After losing out on their two largest fundraisers due to coronavirus concerns, the Blair and Fort Calhoun volunteer fire departments received generous donations following a fundraiser hosted Cottonwood Cove Marina and RV Resort.
The Blair business hosted its third annual Rumble on the River Poker Run on Aug. 1, raising $18,000, which was split evenly between the two departments.
Due to safety precautions and guidelines, BVFD was unable to host its annual street dance during Gateway to the West Days. Both BVFD and FCVD are also expected to cancel their annual pancake feeds in October.
Cottonwood owner Mike Lupardis said the organizers felt strongly about the fundraiser benefitting the departments as they often rely on them for support.
“We felt that this was something we could do to offset some of those fundraisers that weren't able to be had,” he said.
The poker run was held in three segments — the Rumble on the River, a golf cart poker run at Cottonwood and River View Park Resort and Marina and a silent auctions.
Stops on the river included Countryside Marina and RV Park, Riverbend RV Park, River View and Cottonwood.
Lupardis estimated 1,100 to 1,200 people attended the event.
Fort Calhoun Assistant Fire Chief Justin Thompson said the $9,000 donation is “huge” for the department and far exceeds what they typically raise with their pancake feed.
“On a great pancake feed turnout, we might do $3,000, and that's a huge fundraiser for us,” he said. “With the cost of gear now, a set of gear is almost $4,000.”
Thompson said the department was expected to determine what they would use the funds for at its meeting Wednesday. However, FCVD had also received a matching grant for $4,800.
“We'll double up what you raised by using the grant,” he told Lupardis.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said he was grateful for the organizers' efforts to support the department.
“It's huge for them to do this fundraiser for us because we lost out with our street dance, which is our huge fundraiser for the year,” he said.
BVFD is considering using the funds to purchase Radio batteries, air pack bottles and a drone. They are also looking at upgrading equipment they often use during river rescues.
