The Blair Street Department will soon have a new tool to help prioritize street maintenance projects.
The Blair City Council approved a contract with JEO Engineering for street surface evaluation of the city's 26 miles of streets, excluding the highways and brick streets. The cost of the contract is $7,000, which is under the $20,000 the city budgeted.
The surface of the streets will be evaluated by a computer that is attached to a vehicle, which will then generate a report that can show the areas in need of maintenance.
“In the past, it's basically (Street Supervisor) Lowell (Kubie) and I going around in a truck,” Public Works Director Al Schoemaker told the council during its Dec. 10 meeting. “He sees the streets, he knows where a lot of the problem areas are, he brings them to my attention and we take a look at them and try to prioritize them accordingly.
“This would give us more of a working tool to specifically target areas that show up to be in need of some attention, go out and verify and prioritize accordingly from that without having to cover all the city streets in a drive by,” he added.
Nebraska Street was used as a pilot project to show how the program would work. Different colored dots on the report indicate where the surface of the roadway was checked. Green dots indicate the road surface is in good shape, yellow means there is some deterioration and it needs to be monitored, while orange and red need maintenance.
“Between 14th and 15th on Nebraska Street, you have a lot of yellow, orange, red. That section of roadway is rather deteriorated. We've noticed that ourselves and we've now confirmed that,” Schoemaker said.
Schoemaker said many other communities, including South Sioux City, use the evaluation program.
“I'd really like to try this to see how it works for our community,” he said. “I think it will be a good tool for our staff to use to prioritize road work going forward for the city council.”
