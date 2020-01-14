As patrons walk into the Blair Public Library and Technology, they can look up to see one of Milt Heinrich's newest works of art.
The aerial sculpture, “If you are a dreamer, come in …,” features multicolored butterflies that transform into paper airplanes and hangs in the library's entryway. The piece was commissioned by the Blair Public Library Foundation.
“One of the things we wanted to do was say thanks to the board members who preceded us,” Foundation President Bill Lux said during a dedication celebration Sunday at the library. “The idea was let's fill that entryway space.”
In his description and inspiration for the sculpture, Heinrich read the Shel Silverstein poem, “Invitation.”
“If you are a dreamer, come in,
“If you are a dreamer, a wisher, a liar,
“A hope-er, a pray-er, a magic bean buyer …
“If you're a pretender, come sit by my fire
“For we have some flax-golden tales to spin.
“Come in!
“Come in!”
“That's what I think happens in this library,” Heinrich said. “That's what I want little kids to feel. What I want the sculpture to do is invite them in.”
Around 45 people attended the celebration, which included the opening of the library's latest exhibit, “The Visionary World of Milt Heinrich.”
Heinrich has been an artist and professor of art for 40 years. He previously taught at Dana College, where he was chair of the art department.
“I have not had an art exhibit in town for about 40 years,” Heinrich said. “Other museums, galleries and so forth, but not here. Why? Because there has not been an appropriate place to have an exhibition and now we have that.”
