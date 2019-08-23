A plan to relocate the Blair High School administration offices that was previously dropped after the failed 2016 bond issue may move forward this school year and at a significantly lower cost.
In 2016, a design firm specializing in K-12 facilities estimated the cost for relocating the offices to the main entrance with new construction and repurposing the the existing offices to special education classrooms would be about $2.1 million. With inflation, Blair Community Schools Supt. Randy Gilson said it could cost nearly $2.5 million today.
However, Gilson said the district believes it can utilize existing space for the new offices rather than building new. The initial estimated cost would be about $140,000.
Gilson said the district has about $750,000 in leftover bond money to pay for the project.
In discussions with Sampson Construction, the contractor that oversaw some of the bond projects, the preliminary plans would call for the journalism classroom and a former dark room to be remodeled for administrative offices, including for the principal, assistant principal, athletic director, secretaries and school resource officer. The guidance office and nurse's office would remain at their current locations.
The current offices would be repurposed into special education classrooms.
Gilson said moving the offices would create a safer entrance, similar to that in a new building. He likened it to the entrance at Deerfield Primary School, where visitors are buzzed in the first door and go into the office where they check in before entering the building.
“When we buzz people into the (high school) building, they don't have direct access to the office,” Gilson said. “It's a safety issue. Once they are in the building, they could go any direction. This would have a visible, physical presence at the front door.”
A timeframe for the project has not yet been determined.
“We feel like we can start during the year,” Gilson said.
The BCS Board of Education's buildings and grounds committee discussed the proposal before it was forwarded to the full board during a strategic planning meeting Aug. 14.
Gilson expects the district could soon see cost proposals from Sampson and move onto the design proposal.
One element to the project Gilson said the district is “excited” about is the possibility of allowing students to get involved. BHS offers construction and computer-aided design (CAD) classes.
“One of the things we've even talked about is letting the students create a design with the CAD programs and work with Sampson,” Gilson said.
The opportunity could be “a good learning experience for kids wanting to go into architecture, design and construction,” he added.
Other priority projects
In addition to the relocation of the Blair High School administrative offices, the BCS board has prioritized several other projects.
Two projects include the replacement of restrooms and a concession stand at Krantz Field.
Krantz Field was an area of emphasis during a 2016 bond issue that failed. Improvements including a new press box, restrooms, concessions, storage, entry gates and ticket areas and lighting were ranked as “critical” priorities.
However, once the bond failed, those projects were put on the back burner.
Now, the district is moving forward.
At its Aug. 12 meeting, the board approved the purchase and installation of new stadium lights with the cost not to exceed $260,000. The lights were deemed a safety issue and will be paid for using leftover bond money.
The Blair Bear Backers are planning to replace the press box next summer following the 2019-20 school year. Much of the press box project will be done with in-kind donations.
Gilson said the district is hopeful restrooms and a concession stand could “piggyback” on the press box project.
“That's something we'll study,” he said. “If we can pair the projects together there would be a possibility to save.”
The restrooms and concessions stand would be paid for using the building fund, which currently has $1.6 million.
As a result of the cost reduction plan, Gilson said the district has reduced personnel costs to 78 percent of its general fund. The district is projected to remain at that level for the next five years, allowing the district to save.
“That leaves flexibility in the use of the building fund, the use of our depreciation fund and even the possibility of reducing property taxes,” he said. “It leaves all those doors open, which they were closed before.”
