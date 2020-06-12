Washington County sheriff's deputies are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred Saturday on a boat in the Missouri River.
Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman said deputies were called just after midnight to the area of County Road P51 and Riverside Lane after a 24-year-old woman reported she was raped while on a boat in the river. The woman was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment.
Beckman said deputies interviewed people in the area and are attempting to determine what happened. There were several people on the boat at the time of the incident, Beckman said. A suspect is not in custody.
Deputies confiscated the boat and trailer as evidence.
