When volunteers were looking to start a Blair chapter of the TeamMates mentoring program in 2004, one of them called Ann Hackerott for suggestions on who might be a good coordinator.
"I thought of a couple of people that would be really good and I put their names forward," she said.
But, when she hung up the phone, she realized she may have forgotten someone.
"I thought this was something I would like to do," Hackerott said.
As the program came to fruition, Hackerott was hired to serve as the volunteer coordinator, a position that would later become a paid one.
The TeamMates mentoring program was founded by former Nebraska Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, in 1991. In that first year, 22 football players were matched with middle school students in Lincoln and the pairs would meet at school once a week for an hour. Today, the program serves thousands of children and teens in Nebraska, Iowa and other states in the Midwest. The goal is to give youth another adult in their life to talk to or provide guidance.
With the help of volunteers, including a board of directors, Hackerott has helped build Blair's program from three matches in 2004 to about 80 today.
The 2018-19 school year marked the final year for Hackerott as she announced plans to retire as coordinator.
"It's bittersweet," she said. "But, our program is strong and I've come to appreciate that the program can go on without me."
A new coordinator has not been named, but once someone is hired, Hackerott said she'll help with the transition.
As she reflected back on her 15-year tenure, it was clear Hackerott lived by the TeamMates' mission, which is to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential.
In believing that the coordinator role suited her, Hackerott not only talked about her experience helping coordinate educational programs at First United Methodist Church in Blair, but her belief that, as a child, she could have benefited from a mentoring program like TeamMates.
"I did well in school, I had talents and I had dreams," she said. "But, I also had a lot of need for self-confidence."
She also felt the program would be a benefit to the Blair community.
Though she saw a need, Hackerott wasn't sure what the future of the program would be when the first year began. Thanks to volunteers, like Susan and Mic Pinquoch, the program had mentors ready to serve. But there were only three students signed up.
"I remember saying to one of our board members 'What if we never have more than three?'" she said.
But that board member — Kathy Tripp — said something that put what they were doing in perspective.
"She said, 'Ann, if we are only able to do this for one child, it will have been worth it,'" she said. "I have never forgotten that."
With the hard work of many, including BCS teachers, administrators, students, mentors and volunteers, the program has grown. Hackerott also credited a supportive community.
The Blair chapter, Hackerott said, has become known for having matches that last and that's a testament to the commitment put in by the mentors and students.
While some matches don't always work, Hackerott said there have been multiple matches that have lasted six or seven years, as students begin at fifth- or sixth-grade and continue to graduation.
She said the thing she was most passionate about and the aspect of the job she was most excited for each year was making those matches and meeting with the students who had been nominated for the program. During those meetings, she'd explain to students that someone saw potential in them, but knew they needed a little bit of encouragement.
"One of the things I used as an example was an acorn," she said. "I'd ask them what an acorn turns into and many knew it was an oak tree and I'd tell them 'What I have heard about you is that you are going to be the biggest of the biggest and tallest of the tallest oak trees in the oak tree forest.'"
While the program doesn't do everything for students, Hackerott has seen time and again how students have benefited from having another adult in their life. By the time some of the students are juniors and seniors, she said they have lost their shyness because they got so much practice talking one-on-one with an adult.
"I've seen some students who could not even make eye contact at first go on to be ready for any interview situation," she said.
But, it hasn't been just the students who have benefited from the program.
"I've seen business people who are in leadership positions in Blair who were nervous to have their first one-on-one meeting," she said. "To see that growth and see them develop a confidence with a young person and gain a sense that they are really doing something to not just help, but to be a friend."
Another joy for Hackerott has been seeing former mentees come back as young adults and even parents.
"I have a lot of pride in seeing the difference that it makes," she said.
Hackerott considers it an honor to have been a part of what the Osbornes created.
"It's very humbling," she said.
Community service will continue
While she's looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and doing more work at her church, Hackerott will remain with the TeamMates program as a mentor.
But, she also has her sights set on helping another segment of the population who could use another person in their life — Blair's elderly population.
While her ideas aren't fully formed, during visits with her mother at an area nursing home, she realized there is a need many don't know about.
"We are very fortunate in this community that we have great professionals in our nursing homes that do a wonderful job," she said. "But there is a real need for volunteers and I really didn't understand it until I was there every day. I'd like to do something like that. That's what's calling me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.