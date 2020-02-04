Combining PE, music and dance movement has been an Arbor Park tradition for many years, but what the students demonstrated last week was not their parents' dance unit.
On Wednesday through Friday, parents watched their sons and daughters perform traditional square, line and couples dancing. But they also observed the students dribble basketballs, twirl parachutes and launch octopi and colored balls to the rhythms of “Under the Sea” and “The 1812 Overture.”
Arbor Park PE teacher Taylor Jensen said that he and music teachers Kay Dickinson and Janelle Jaworski wanted to “mix it up” combining equipment and movement in addition to traditional folk, couple and line dances.
"Having the ability to do this here in Blair is awesome,” Jensen said.
He said other schools are taking a look at what Arbor Park is doing and replicating it.
Jensen has been teaching in Blair for three years, but the dance unit has been taught in Blair for more than 40 years.
"This is something that I realize has been special to the community and something that we want to continue,” Jensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.