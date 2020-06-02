The Danish American Archive and Library (DAAL) in Blair recently unveiled a new website and logo.
The site, available at danishamericanarchive.com, allows visitors to learn about the archive, search through some digital files and donate to the facility.
This is the third iteration of the website, said Sandra Wigdahl, a member of the archive's board of directors. The first website was designed when the DAAL was still located at the former Dana College; the second was designed five to seven years ago.
“We thought it was time to refresh the look again,” she said.
The logo features Danish-style lettering in white with red and blue squares and the new tagline, “We never met a document we didn't like.”
The website allows visitors to learn about the archive and the types of materials it preserves.
“It spells out that we are interested in Danish Americans from immigration to the present day,” Wigdahl.
A link to several different collections, including Alvin and Edel Petersen family, the Chris Korshoj family, Dana College and Rev. A.M. Andersen, offers digital samples of what the archive preserves.
“We're hoping when people get a sample to what we store and archive that they'll want to donate their items,” Wigdahl said.
A donation page seeks monetary donations, but also the contributions of documents such as books, letters, diaries, journals and family histories.
“Equally important or maybe even more important than the money, we would like people who have family papers and the history of their family if they would want to send the originals or copies we would archive them and preserve them,” Wigdahl said.
The DAAL also seeks volunteers to help preserve the items.
“We exist with volunteers,” Wigdahl said. “We would also like anyone who is interested to come in and work with us. Usually when they come in, they get hooked right away and their there for good.”
The website is also a handy tool for researchers who can access the Blair Public Library and Technology Center's online catalog, which includes the items and books preserved at the DAAL.
In addition the website, the DAAL is in the process of digitizing its materials.
“In our ideal world, we'd have one scanned copy of everything and one hard copy of everything,” Executive Director Jill Hennick said. “We really like to scan the older, historical one-of-a-kind things that if anything happened at least you'd have the scan.”
While some of the digitized items, including Dana College photos and yearbooks, are available on the website's digital archive, the remaining items are only available internally at the DAAL.
The digitized items, including photos, articles, letters and books, allow DAAL staff and volunteers to easily find the materials for researchers — some from other countries.
