Culture Remix Dance Center has a new name and ownership, but the dance team stays, said Cris Aguilera, co-owner of APEX Training Center and Kids Zone.
"(Our daughter) had just started dancing here last year, and they were just an amazing, community focused, child focused program that we didn't want to see leave," said Heather Aguilera, co-owner and Cris' wife.
To cast the community focus net wider, new activities were added to the business at 1551 Front St. in Blair.
APEX, now open, has three batting cages, bounce houses and a party room. Batting cages are open 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 7 p.m. on weekends. Bounce houses are open 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Activities can also be reserved at www.vagaro.com/apextraining.
The batting cages have baseball and softball pitching machines, for people of tee-ball age to adults.
Cris said finding places for batting or pitching practice in the off-season is hard for Washington County kids because most facilities are far away.
"We're trying to get the community something that they can use," Cris said. "Elkhorn and Gretna — they all have places to go out there. Why not Blair?"
The Aguileras said APEX might soon include fitness classes, speed and agility training and a kids play area.
This Saturday and Sunday, auditions for the Culture Remix dance team and a musical theater will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m, respectively.
Overall, the Aguileras said, they want APEX to be a community focused business for a wide-range of active interests.
"We're trying to keep it up for Arlington, for any of the smaller communities that are around, so they don't have to travel to Omaha," Cris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.