A rural Blair couple was arrested after Washington County sheriff's deputies discovered the remains of an infant in a freezer.
Cecielia Grace-Unrath, 29, and Jonathan Elliott, 30, were arrested March 6 under the state statute for human skeletal remains or burial goods, prohibited acts. The charge is a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies received information that a child was born at a residence Jan. 29 in the 11200 block of Bridgeview Drive.
The report indicates Elliott told relatives that a second child, a boy, was born and was alleged to have not survived the delivery. Elliott said Grace-Unrath was the only person home at the time of the births. He told them Grace-Unrath had not seen a doctor during the pregnancy and was unaware she was having twins.
It was reported the baby was placed into a box and placed into a freezer.
Elliott allegedly told family members the baby was still in the freezer more than a month later, but that he had contacted a funeral home for burial arrangements. However, the local funeral home did not have any arrangements, according to the report.
On March 6, deputies made contact with Elliott, who admitted Grace-Unrath had given birth to twins, one of which did not survive. He led deputies to the basement and a small chest-style freezer. Inside, was a box containing the infant.
