A decision to issue general obligation bonds to finance the paving of County Road 32 could save Washington County taxpayers money, but it did not come without opposition during the Aug. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting.
County Road 32, also known as the “Calhoun cutoff,” is currently under construction, which will pave the remaining 3.2-mile stretch from County Road P35 to state Highway 133. It is expected to be completed in October.
The board voted 4-3 to rescind the decision to pay for the project from the general fund and move forward with bonding the project. Supervisors Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, and Jordan Rishel, District 4-Blair, voted against the motion.
In 2016, the board voted to make CR 32 a road improvement district, which gives the authority to bond the road.
Andy Forney with D.A. Davidson presented the opportunity to the board at the request of the finance committee. Interest rates, Forney said, are at 60-year lows. The county could finance the project over seven years for 1.15% or over 10 years for 1.3%.
“I think for an alternative if you did decide to roll this project over seven or 10 years, it could be a good alternative,” Forney said.
Financing the project would remove $1.3 million from the proposed 2020-21 budget and could reduce the levy nearly 4 cents.
Kramer voiced her opposition to potentially bonding the project. Reading from minutes from the May 28, 2019, meeting, she noted that Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel had said he could get project to fit within the current year's budget if it excluded asphalt. A motion was approved to let the bid for CR 32 provided it could be done out of current fiscal year and future fiscal year budgets with no bond authority.
“It was unanimously voted to move forward with no bonding,” Kramer said.
“I think everybody recognizes that,” Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said. “The finance committee is saying there is a better way to do it now.”
Not choosing the bonding option, Dethlefs said, would be a burden to taxpayers.
“People are sensitive to jumps in the mill levy. We're proposing a mechanism that can eliminate a jump in the mill levy,” he said. “That's all it is. It's a vehicle to smooth out the county's finances.”
Kramer argued that the road department budget, which shows a proposed 3% increase for 2020-21, should be tightened and other projects delayed in order to pay for CR 32 out of the general fund.
“We're still showing in this budget that we can still take it out of this year's budget,” Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, said. “We're answering that side of it. We're still showing that.”
But by bonding the project, Kruger said, there would be funds remaining for other projects, including County Road 34, which was washed away by flooding.
“We utilize the inheritance tax for our regular operating budget every year,” Kramer said. “We need to get out of the business of spending money that we are not guaranteed. We need to get budgets in line on an annual basis and not have to put in temporary fixes like this all the time. Our belts need to be tightened.
“I can't support a bond issue that we promised the taxpayers we wouldn't do and forcing the taxpayers to pay interest that they didn't sign on for,” she added.
Dethlefs argued bonding the project was best for the county.
“When opportunities present themselves you have a responsibility to choose the best fiscal path for the county. Pure economics says that choosing this bond path is best path,” he said.
“In your opinion,” Kramer responded.
“No economic,” Dethlefs said. “Every economic person will tell you that when you can get money at a lower rate than inflation, then it's a good business decision.”
