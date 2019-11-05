John Jensen was working at gas station when the Washington County highway superintendent, who came in for gas every other day, asked if he was interested in a job.
Frank Mayo, the former superintendent, needed someone to operated a motor grader.
“I was a farm kid,” Jensen said. “I figured I could sit in a road grader out in the country. That would be fine.”
That was 1978.
Now, more than 40 years later, Jensen retired from the Washington County Roads Department. Current Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel presented Jensen with a plaque Friday on his last day on the job.
Jensen worked for the roads department as a motor grader operator for about a year and half before briefly leaving to help his uncle run a tank wagon service.
He returned on April 1, 1980.
Since then, Jensen has worked out of the shop, operating nearly every piece of equipment the department had, including bulldozers, dirt scrapers, maintainers and excavators. For the last six years, Jensen has operated a dump truck. He was part of the roads crew, which built roads and bridges.
During his tenure, Jensen has worked under five highway superintendents.
“I got along fine with all of them,” he said.
He's also seen plenty of changes, including increased traffic on county roads and more modern equipment.
“We didn't have cabs. We didn't have air conditioning,” Jensen said of the equipment available when he first started his job.
Jensen said he's also made plenty of friends while working for the county. Many of whom he has attended their weddings and watched their children grow up.
“We've fished together, hunted together, camped together,” he said.
Jensen will continue working with the auction company he owns. He also announces tractor pulls.
“I'll be able to do a little more of that now,” he said.
Jensen and his wife, Debra, have a daughter Kailey, who is a student at Wayne State College.
