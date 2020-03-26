Coronavirus concerns have caused several Washington County hair salons and barbers to close temporarily, while others hold on and keep their doors open.
“We are going day by day,” April Early said Monday when reached at Great Clips in Blair. She noted the business' shortened hours and extra sanitization practices, but also described a lack of clientele since COVID-19 precautions gained traction across the country.
While there weren't any plans to close Monday, Early said the Washington County franchise may wind up following suit and locking doors like they have in Omaha.
“It's stressful, but we're not going to lock the doors and never come back,” she said.
Erika Donahoe of Fort Calhoun's Shear Attraction said she doesn't plan to close her doors until the Nebraska state government requires it, like Iowa already has for its salons. She noted that business has been impacted “tremendously” recently with several clients canceling.
Donahoe said she understands her customers' concerns, but she'll continue to take measures to ensure their safety.
“I've been disinfecting after every client,” she said.
In Kennard, Barbara Kruse of Barb's Hair Care said she hadn't yet felt the effects of current events in comparison to larger salons.
“So far, so good for me,” she said Monday. “It's been OK. I've been able to get my supplies.”
Though she's optimistic, Kruse knows tough times could be coming.
“There's probably going to be some days,” she said. “I don't know what will happen.”
While Great Clips, Shear Attraction and Barb's were among the county shops to remain open — along with Hair Designs Unlimited, Belina's Salon and Sam's Salon as of Wednesday — several more closed. Ahead of the Curve, Textures Salon and Salon de Ville in Blair and TJ's Hair Salon in Fort Calhoun took to their social media pages to inform their clients of temporary pauses in business. A phone recording at Ahead of the Curve gave April 7 as the salon's next business day, while TJ's Hair Salon plans to “hopefully” reopen April 4. Others left their returns open-ended, too.
The Enterprise was unable to reach the Hitchin' Post in Arlington and Casual Cuts in Blair by phone for this story.
