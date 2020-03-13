A draft copy of a rewrite of Washington County's comprehensive redevelopment plan and zoning regulations is expected to be posted to the county's website by April 15.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Chris Shewchuk outlined a schedule for the posting of the plan to the county's website as well as public meetings during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
"(The schedule) will be a bit fluid depending upon any changes that the board would like to see either before it goes out or after the public's had a chance to comment," Shewchuk said.
Board members received draft copies of the comp plan and zoning regulations in December. Shewchuk said he'd like board members to review the plans by April. Following board member reviews, the plans would be posted to the county's website.
"We'd like to have this published on the county's website early in April so folks can review it," Shewchuk said.
About a month after the plans are posted online, the county will hold public informational meetings at several locations in the county, including in Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Herman, Kennard and the Lakeland subdivision. Specific dates hadn't been announced as of Tuesday's meeting.
"We'd like to do those in May if it works out well," Shewchuk said.
Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, said said he is aware of some questions people have had about whether they should wait to take action in regards to any plans for their properties until the new comp plan and zoning regulations are passed, so it is important to have information about the plans out to the public before the they are passed.
Following the public informational meetings, county board members would review public comments and suggestions or changes to be made to the comp plan and zoning regulations. A public hearing could be held in June.
In January, the county board accepted a draft copy of the comp plan and zoning documents after the county planning commission voted 6-1 in December to recommend the rewrite to the county board for approval. The planning commission had been completing the rewrite for about three years.
Board Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said in January that informational meetings will be "the primary vehicle for letting people know the plan."
"Suggestions will be vetted to see if they fit the plan, and if they didn't discuss it in planning commission," he said. "Once we get to the end of that, we will hold a public hearing and a vote."
