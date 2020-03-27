The Washington County Board of Supervisors, during its meeting Tuesday held through videoconference, approved a bid from Bader Highway and Street Maintenance of Norfolk to complete up to 100 miles of crack seal repair on county roads. Highway Supt. Bill Hansel also provided the board updates on several roads department projects.
The bid for crack seal repair was approved at 40 cents per linear foot of work. The total amount of road which could be repaired is 100 miles, which, if completed, would cost $243,688. Work is set to begin April 13 and finish by May 30.
After the bid was accepted, Hansel said County Road 20 just east of County Road 25 is now open to traffic.
The board approved in December a bid from M.E. Collins Construction Co. to complete work on a bridge on the road. The bridge was part of a Nebraska Department of Transportation County Bridge Match Program, which allows counties to complete work on deficient bridges and receive some payment back.
Another bridge on County Road 20 just east of County Road 5 was also included in construction for the bridge match program. In November, the board approved bids from M.E. Collins for $142,858 and $232,254 for work on the two bridges.
M.E. Collins is also continuing work on a box culvert on County Road 32, also known as the Calhoun cutoff, Hansel said. The box culvert is about a mile west of County Road P35 and is one of two, along with one near County Road 39, that is being constructed as part of a project to pave the 3.2-mile stretch of road from state Highway 133 to County Road P35.
At a February board meeting, Hansel said construction crew members were going to cover the box culvert near County Road 39 before returning to the one near County Road P35.
Hansel also said work to replace a bridge on County Road 28 just west of County Road 11 would be complete soon. In April, the board awarded a bid of $801,072 to JJK Construction of Ceresco to replace the bridge. In December, the board approved a change order of nearly $41,200 for work and materials related to a greater depth for bridge pilings than was included in the original bid for the bridge.
