The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a $42,650 contract with Speece Lewis Engineers during its meeting Feb. 25 for the repair of a section of County Road 34 east of County Road 51 near Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge that was washed away due to consistently high flood waters last year.
The county was approved to enter into the engineering contract by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which will help pay about 80 percent of the project, Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said.
"It may be awhile," Hansel said, however, as the project must be complete before FEMA will pay out funds and as the payment moves through FEMA's process.
The section of road that FEMA will help fund repairs for contains about a hole about 100 feet in length and about 17.5 feet deep.
Another section of County Road 34 west of County Road 51 was also impacted by floodwaters. That section of road was under construction by Sibbernsen Excavating of Valley to repair part of the road that was eroding due to an unstable ditch.
Hansel said that section under construction by Sibbernsen would not be funded through FEMA, but through the state because of jurisdictional differences on County Road 34 east and west of County Road 51. He said he will meet with the state at the beginning of March to assess the damage to the construction site and determine how much of the work already completed by Sibbernsen was affected.
In 2016, the board accepted an insurance settlement in the amount of $374,150 to be used for the project. On Oct. 10, 2017, the board awarded the project to Sibbernsen Excavating for $499,755. The project has been delayed several times due to flooding on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.