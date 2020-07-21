It has been a long journey, but one taken on with prayer and fasting, leading to a new name for Country Bible Church — Reach Church.
"We are the same church with the same mission, the same vision and we are going the same direction," Outreach Pastor Steve Doolin said. "We changed the name and I think it speaks to our mission and vision more than Country Bible Church did. It's easier for people to understand who we are and get on board with what we are doing."
Kevin Barnhill, elder chairman, said the name change was a consideration as far back as 10 years.
"What would God have us do, where would God have us be? Last fall, as elders and staff started praying for our 2020 year, the word reach came to us," he said. "We are to reach the lost, reach into the community and we need to reach deeper in the word, in Jesus."
Barnhill said the word seemed to be who they were, but they prayed and fasted, and the answer came back unanimously to change the name to Reach Church.
"What we see in scripture is that when God moves you to something bigger he often changes your name, like Abram to Abraham," he said. "It doesn't change your identity, it doesn't change your history. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us at Country Bible Church, but it's a new section and a new reach for us that God's calling us to, so this really fit."
Doolin said the church can reach further.
"As we gain ground learning more and digging deeper into our faith, we are able to reach more people not just in Washington County, but all over Nebraska and Iowa," he said. "We've done numerous outreaches and we are reaching other places."
Doolin said this is a church that's on the move.
"It's a church of people that want to and are driven to get outside the walls of the church," he said. "It's exciting, it gives me chills knowing what's coming."
Along with a small remodel inside in the lobby, auditorium and worship center, the church's new website is reachchurchne.org.
"We want it to be a place where you can assuredly invite your neighbor or friend and they're going to walk in here and be comfortable," Doolin said. "We don't want it to scream 'church' — we want them to walk in, hear about Jesus and know it's church."
Barnhill added that the church wants to be a place where people come and meet Jesus and their lives are changed forever.
"Everything we do is built on that," he said. "We see the name change and facelift as tools to bring more people to have their lives changed forever through an experience and a call of Jesus Christ.
It's still who we are."
Barnhill emphasized the name change doesn't change who they are.
"There is a vibrancy here that calls us outside, and we're determined to reach out in innovation and comfort. The meals we delivered were just the beginning," he said. "We have lots of things in the hopper. It will be more like that. We want to engage our community. We don't want to just be out here in the cornfield."
