A request to establish a one-way designation for part of an alley behind a new business along Washington Street was denied by the Blair City Council during its Oct. 22 meeting.
The proposed one-way alley was from 14th to 15th streets between Washington and Front streets.
Mike and Jennifer Christensen, owners of Gotta Get Some Coffee, plan to open a drive-through shop in the building at 1406 Washington St. in early November. The building has previously been used as a coffee shop, tattoo parlor and hot dog stand.
Part of the Christensens' request included the installation of a ground-loop sensor in the alley directly behind the building to alert employees when someone has pulled up to the ordering board.
Mike Christensen questioned the council's reason for denying the one way.
Council member Brad Andersen said a two-way traffic alley allowed access to all of the businesses around it, which includes Subway and Cubby's Convenience Store.
“To do that one way would be showing preference to one of them, and to be perfectly honest, I'm a little bit afraid that this has become a new trend that we're looking at,” Andersen said.
The council approved a one-way designation for an alley from 18th to 19th streets between South and Colfax streets last month after complains from residents about speeders.
Andersen told Christensen he was still welcome to install the sensor, “but knowing the traffic will still be going both ways will be the business owners' responsibility.”
“There is enough room for two regular vehicles to pass through there,” Christensen said. “If we have somebody drive up to drive through sensor, they're going to be on the left side of the alley as you're going west.”
Council member Kevin Hall told Christensen if there is an issue after the shop opens, he can bring it back to the city for further review.
“I don't think we're going to have an issue with it,” Christensen said.
