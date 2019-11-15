The Blair City Council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for a taxi service and new craft boutique in a vacant office building along U.S. Highway 75.
Peter and Lisa Kelly, owners of Blair Blue Cab, plan to use the building at 554 S. 13th St. for office space, a driver lounge and off-street parking for their company. Their plan includes building an eight-stall garage on the property to house their taxi fleet on either the south side or east side of the existing building.
The Kellys will also use the building to open a craft supply store and boutique.
The council approved the Blair Planning Commission's recommendation of a CUP for 10 years for the property. As part of the CUP, the new garage must match the current building. The council also stipulated that they preferred the east location for the garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.