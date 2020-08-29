Blair is one step closer to a new hotel.
The Blair City Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed use of $180,738 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) reuse revolving loan funds for Sai Properties V Inc. to build a Holiday Inn Express within the city's corporate limits.
For a project to be eligible for CDBG, it must either eliminate blight or benefit low- to middle-income individuals. The funds will be used as working capital. However, they won't be allocated until construction has begun, City Administrator Rod Storm said.
The total cost of the project is $7 million. The hotel would have 68 to 75 rooms, depending on plans, and would employ 20 to 25 people, 10 of whom would be full time. A location for the hotel has not yet been announced.
The CDBG funds was the second piece in financing the project. In January, the council approved $400,000 in LB 840 funds for the project. The developer is also seeking tax increment financing (TIF) to make the project viable.
Construction was anticipated to begin this spring, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the council was unable to meet in person until June, which delayed the process for planning, TIF and the CDBG funds.
Storm told the council the city had to use the CDBG funds by July 1 or the state could reclaim them.
“They don't want cities just sitting on that money,” he said. “They want them to go back to the state so they can be distributed to other development projects.”
However, the Department of Economic Development gave permission for the funds to go toward the hotel project despite the delay.
“Now, we're back on track,” Storm said.
Storm said the developer hopes to have financing wrapped up this fall to begin construction in the spring.
