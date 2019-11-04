Retirement is busy for Blair resident Mary Borsiger.
"Our calendar is packed," she said. "I tell my husband, 'I got to retire from retirement or something.' But it's fun, I'm not one to just sit at home."
Since moving to Blair from the Seattle area in 2009, where she worked more than three decades in the computer science industry for Boeing, Borsiger has entrenched herself in the Blair community.
She started volunteering at Deerfield Primary School, where she's currently a preschool paraeducator. She joined a women's group and got involved with St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. She also said she and her husband like to attend local meetings and other community events.
"We're retired, of course you're busy at first moving in," she said. "Then it's like, 'OK, now what do you do?"
Though busy with her retirement schedule, Borsiger carves out time each week to visit with Otte Blair Middle School student Evan as a mentor with TeamMates.
"It's a lot of fun, and you learn things from the kids," she said. "I am not artsy. I am totally inept at it … My guy made an airplane, he just whipped that thing around, and it was like, 'Whoa.'"
Borsiger said she joined TeamMates about a year after moving to Blair. She said there had been some community event at the hospital where she saw a table about TeamMates.
"I saw that, hemmed and hawed, and went further and joined," she said.
She said it's important to be a positive reinforcement for kids, to be consistent in meeting with them and taking in interest in their hobbies.
Borsiger said her first mentee is a sophomore at Metropolitan Community College now, and he liked professional wrestling.
"He liked WWE. I'm not a WWE person," she said. "But I watched it, so I would know the names. Or, I went online so I could find out who had wrestled and what the outcome was."
Though she's not a big professional wrestling fan, Borsiger did say she likes other sports, especially when she gets to cheer for her home state's Seattle Seahawks. But, she said, she enjoys learning about other activities and hobbies from mentees, including the artistic endeavors of Evan.
"If there's an arts and craft thing and the student could teach me that would be great," she said. "My guy, he's a tremendous artist. I can't do stick people, but he's really good, so you try to reinforce."
Borsiger said her favorite part about being a mentor for TeamMates, for which she is also on the board for the local chapter, is simply interacting with the kids and going to events with them like Creighton basketball games or bowling.
"Just being their friend," she said. "All kids are different … Consistency. It's just coming every week. Letting them talk, playing games, letting them be themselves. Just trying to be someone that's always there."
