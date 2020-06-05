Blair Community Schools will interview three firms for a construction manager at risk for two renovation projects and potentially a third at Blair High School.
A selection committee, appointed by the BCS Board of Education, met Monday to discuss six proposals from various construction firms for the proposed projects, which include a new BHS administrative office and secure entry renovation and industrial technology center renovations. The estimated total cost of the two projects is $1.3 million.
A third alternative project would be the construction of a restroom, concession and ticket booth facility at Krantz Field. That could push the price over $2 million.
BCS received proposals from B-D Construction of Columbus, Boyd Jones of Omaha, Cheever Construction of Lincoln, D.R. Anderson Constructors of Omaha, Ronco Construction Co. of Omaha and Sampson Construction of Papillion.
“We have worked with all six companies,” said Pat Carson of BCDM Architects, which has worked with the district to design plans for the new BHS office. “I don't think the committee can make a bad decision.
After reviewing and scoring each proposal, the committee chose three finalists to interview representatives from D.R. Anderson, Cheever Construction and Boyd Jones.
D.R. Anderson has Blair ties as the president of the company, J.P. Mertlik, is a Blair resident and his three children have attended Blair schools.
Supt. Randy Gilson previously worked with Cheever Construction as superintendent of South Central Unified Schools in Fairfield to build the Nebraska Center for Advanced Professional Studies.
Boyd Jones has also worked on local projects, including the renovations at Fort Calhoun Community Schools.
Gilson said the committee will interview the finalists Monday before presenting a final selection to the school board Monday night. The board will consider a motion to choose a firm. A contract wouldn't be approved until a later date.
Members of the selection committee include school board members Lyle Schodt and Bob Schoby; Director of Maintenance Rick Brant; Tom Anderson, Executive Director of Operations; community members Ryan Warrick and Emily Petersen; Pat Carson, BCDM Architects; and Eileen Korth, architect with Jackson, Jackson & Associates.
