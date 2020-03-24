The owners of a Great Dane that bit another dog were put on notice Thursday by the Blair Police Committee after the committee decided not to label the dog as potentially dangerous.
Aaron and Paige Hill, who live at 2078 Colfax St., appealed the declaration for Scooch, which was issued Feb. 27.
According to a Blair police report, a woman was walking her dog in the 2000 block of Colfax Street on Feb. 16 when she saw Hill standing in his yard with two Great Danes. As she walked by, the two dogs ran toward her dog, which had not barked or made any advances to them. The dogs got into a scuffle and Scooch bit her dog on the neck, causing a laceration about the size of a dime.
The Hills claimed the incident was out of character for their dog, which they have had for two years. He was four months old when the got him.
“The event was very much out of his nature,” Paige said. “We've done a lot of work to socialize him. He's been to a lot of different events with people, with animals.”
Paige said Scooch had been sick which caused him to be more reactive to things. They believe that is what caused the incident.
Committee member Jon Stewart said the designation is about owner responsibility.
“An unleashed dog, an unfenced dog is not responsible,” he said.
Committee member Kevin Hall agreed.
“We're not really posing these restrictions on the dog, but more or less the owners,” he said. “The onus is really on the owners of the dog. A dog is going to do what a dog is going to do.”
If a dog is declared potentially dangerous, the owners are required to license and microchip it, provide insurance, take classes and leash and muzzle the dog when it is outside.
Hall said he was willing to give the dog and the Hills a second chance. But he made the suggestion that the dog is put on a leash anytime he is outside.
“We'll put you on notice,” Hall said. “If it happens again, you're going to have to come here and I'm not going to be as lenient as I am now.”
