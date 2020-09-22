Preparing to pick a college looks different for this year's seniors. Big campus tours are not an option, but one-on-one tours are a possibility.
College fairs are going virtual, as well as visits from college reps to the high schools.
Arlington High School senior Claire Allen had the opportunity to visit colleges before the pandemic started to close things down.
"In person is more beneficial, but I'm glad colleges are trying to find a way to have virtual visits," she said.
Allen said students are missing out on the atmosphere of campus life just looking at it through a screen.
"I'm hoping to wait for things to open up to in person," she said. "I've started applying to colleges and then will visit."
Allen said she thinks people can learn about the college virtually.
"Take advantage of seeing the college virtually, but know there's more to the college than what they can show you that way," she said. "If you can, try to get there for a visit in person."
EducationQuest is offering a virtual college fair that will bring together college reps from across the state, region and nation Sept. 27-30. Students can virtually visit college booths and learn about scholarships and selecting a major, among other things.
Floyd Everitt, counselor at Arlington High School, said he's faced the challenge of scheduling visits from colleges.
"I was planning on trying to bring them in because the colleges will come in if the school lets them," he said. "But now we will do it through virtual zoom meetings."
He said UNL has a bigger draw of students so the problem will be social distancing while watching the meeting. For smaller meetings, they will come to the Everitt's office area.
Everitt said seniors last year were good to go but the juniors are behind on their planning and visiting. "Typically, seniors in the fall visit campuses and juniors would in the spring. I encourage them all to take those visits," he said. "Colleges I've heard from so far are accommodating whatever people are comfortable with for visits."
Everitt said students who don't get campus visits miss hanging out with the other students and getting a feel for what is going on.
Micki Hernandez, counselor at Fort Calhoun High School, said colleges are doing the best they can.
"They are doing a really good job of trying to adapt," she said. "As a counselor it has made me rethink a lot about how we do things."
Hernandez said traditionally reps would come in and kids would request passes to see them.
"We are working now with reps to see who is willing to do virtual with a small group," she said. "We don't know what will happen in the future if we have to go hybrid or remote. Everything has to be rethought — visits, scholarship information — how do I make it so we can still get together even if the students are all at their homes?"
Hernandez attended an online statewide counselor meeting where she learned how campuses are dealing with visits.
"Several remarked that even after COVID lifts they will keep the remote visit as a possibility," she said. "Not everyone has the time and finances to do the in-person tours."
Chris Ross, a counselor at Blair High School, said campus visits would give students a truer feel of the school.
"It's hard because when you see a video of the campus it's like looking at a picture. It's always different from when you see it in person," she said. "Kids don't know what they are missing because they haven't gone through it."
Ross said her team will start meeting with seniors individually which will give them a better feel for what is needed.
"I do think they are behind on researching because we didn't get that spring semester to do more work to get them with college visits and talking about what they think they want to do," she said. "A lot of things can change. Spring may be a deciding factor with students picking different schools."
Ross said there were 2020 grads that changed their minds because those colleges were online only and instead of paying room and board, they chose to stay at home instead of living on campus.
