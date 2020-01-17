There is hardly a week that goes by that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson and Capt. Rob Bellamy don't stop to just take a look at the progress of the new law enforcement and criminal justice center.
“Sometimes I'm over here every day,” Bellamy said Monday as he toured the facility. “It's really starting to take shape now.”
The $20.9 million facility has been under construction since fall 2018. Phase 1 of the project, which includes a new sheriff's office, a 120-bed jail and county courtroom, is expected to be completed in a matter of months. The opening is slated for May 1.
Brick masonry work is nearly finished on the outside of the sheriff's office. Inside, drywall has been installed and some paint applied.
“When you start seeing drywall up and painting happening on the walls, we can see it,” Robinson said.
As he walked through the sheriff's office, Robinson was still amazed at the space his deputies will have. Patrol deputies, who currently share a desk, will now share an office.
“If you see the space the sergeants are sharing now, it's one office,” Robinson said.
The four sergeants will have a much larger office with room for all four to have their own desk.
“This will help them,” Robinson said. “They're excited.”
In the lower level, offices for the clerk magistrate and county court judge, meeting rooms, restrooms, inmate staging area and the much larger courtroom have also taken shape.
The sheriff's office will also have space for locker rooms, evidence storage and a training room.
“It will be large enough to bring regional training in, which will be a great benefit to the sheriff's office, because when you host a regional training — and they cost money — usually you get to go for free,” Bellamy said.
In less than two weeks, the interior of the jail will change dramatically as prefabricated cells are installed in the maximum and medium security areas of the building. Two walls, including the exterior east wall, remain open to allow for the installation.
Once the first phase is completed, Robinson and Bellamy expect to move in during that first week of May.
“The key for us is to make sure that my staff is up to speed and understands how to run the place because it's going to be completely different than it is now,” Bellamy said.
Inmates housed in other counties and those in the existing jail will be transferred to the new facility, eliminating housing costs at other facilities.
“All our inmates will be here,” Robinson said. “We won't house any elsewhere.”
“We'll start to save some money,” Bellamy added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.