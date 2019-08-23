A proposed $40.24 million budget will be presented to the Blair City Council for preliminary approval Tuesday evening.
The city council reviewed the proposal during a public budget workshop Aug. 12. A public hearing and final approval of the budget are set for the Sept. 10 city council meeting.
The preliminary budget total dropped from last year's $47.8 million and, if approved, the property tax levy would drop slightly from 35.96 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 35.95 cents, which means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $718 in property taxes.
City Administrator Rod Storm said an increase in the city's property valuation attributed to the levy decrease. The property tax asking for the proposed budget is $2.11 million, up from $1.98 million a year ago.
The numbers from Washington County set the city's valuation at about $587.77 million. Last year's valuation was about $552.02 million.
The bigger projects in this year's budget can be found in the park, street and water funds, Storm said. A new cruiser is also being proposed for the Blair Police Department.
Here are highlights of the proposed 2019-20 fiscal year:
Brick street, asphalt projects highlight street department fund
With the recently-appointed brick streets committee set to make its recommendations soon, Storm noted that $80,000 has been budgeted for a pilot program, which will involve replacing 1,000 square yards of bricks on South Street between 17th and 18th streets; and patches of bricks on 15th Street near Washington County Bank and 17th Street by the police department.
"With what's being proposed and looking at bidding and using the specs the City of Omaha uses for their brick streets, we think it will cost $80 a square yard to repair them," Storm said.
If the city council acts on the recommendation, Storm said bids could be sought and hopefully some work could begin this fall. But he also didn't want to rush.
"We want to make sure we get good bids, rather than trying to get it going too fast if we can't get competitive bids," Storm said.
In addition to the brick streets, the street fund budget includes $400,000 in asphalt resurfacing projects and $180,000 for the city's share of a resurfacing project planned by the Nebraska Department of Transportation along state Highway 91 next year.
In past years, the city has budgeted between $200,000 and $250,000 for asphalt street projects, Storm said.
"Most of our asphalt streets are getting to the point where they need to be replaced," Storm said, adding that some of the streets are 15-years-plus old. "Realistically, we need to get that up to $500,000 to $600,000, but without a huge increase in taxes, that's about as far as we can go this fiscal year."
Also part of the budget is the installation of sidewalks in three to four areas along the east side of South Highway 30 that currently do not have them, a request that came from council member Brad Andersen. The cost is budgeted at $30,000.
Park budget includes new boat ramp
If grant funding can be secured, Optimist Park could see a new boat ramp in the next year. Storm hopes to secure about $150,000 in grant funding, which he estimated would pay about 75 percent of the cost. He said the remaining 25 percent could be paid for with city funds and possibly a grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.
If grant funding can't be secured, Storm said, the project won't happen.
Storm said the city is looking to purchase a boat ramp that doesn't have to be taken in and out or completely removed every year.
"We spend several thousand dollars annually to have them put into the river and taken out and then, when you have years like this year, with the high river water, you get it in and then the high water comes and you have to take it out," he said. "It just becomes very costly."
Age is also a factor. Storm said the current boat ramp facilities are 30 years old.
Other items in the cemetery, park and recreation budget are $45,000 for renovations to the Steyer Park shelter, $25,000 of which could come from keno funds, and $25,000 for cemetery road paving projects.
The swimming pool budget includes $25,000 for a new slide, chairs and umbrellas and other improvements.
K9 unit to be evaluated
In presenting the police department budget, Storm and Police Chief Joe Lager said the city council should expect to make a decision on the future of the K9 program sometime in the next fiscal year.
Lager indicated the department's K9, Duke, is nearing the end of his service time due to age and some medical issues. Lager said dogs can typically serve until age 8, which is the age Duke is nearing.
Continuing the program would mean new costs for purchasing a new dog and training, as well as a new vehicle. Storm said the current K9 vehicle, a 2010 Chevy Tahoe, is getting to the point of needing major maintenance and then ongoing maintenance.
If the K9 program is discontinued, Lager said the department could purchase a new cruiser at a reduced cost because it would not have to be equipped for a K9.
Responding to a question from council member Jon Stewart about how often the dog comes into play for calls, Lager said "not very often."
"If you want to compare to the cost effectiveness, I cannot give you the numbers to do it, it's just not there," Lager said.
Lager, however, said, there are public relations benefits associated with the K9 program, noting that Duke visits the high school and other community events. The chief said a Good Samaritan has been donating to a fund for the K9, so there is money to pay for a dog.
Storm anticipates a decision on the program and the type of cruiser to purchase will need to be made sometime during the first part of the fiscal year, which begins in October.
Equipment upgrades for water plant
About $2 million in improvements are included in the water department fund. Storm said the projects include moving forward with the final design for a new intake structure at the river and equipment purchases for the water plant.
Straight-forward improvements
In looking at the budget overall, Storm believes it's conservative, based on what the city is trying to do to maintain its aging infrastructure.
"You can always do less, but once you get too far behind, then it's always more costly to get caught back up," he said.
