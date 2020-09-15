The City of Blair may vacate a portion of right of way along 17th Street between State and Park streets to make a vacant city-owned property more sellable.
The property was the site of the former water treatment plant, which was demolished in 2018.
The city council authorized the sale of the property in March 2019. However, City Administrator Rod Storm said the council's judiciary committee didn't like the price that was quote for the property.
The size of the lot, Storm said, has hindered the price due to the size of building that could be built on the property. The lot is 100 feet by 48 feet. By vacating a portion of the right of way, a larger building could be constructed.
“Another 10 feet makes a big difference,” Storm said. “It's a very small piece of property.”
The council voted to deem the lots as excess property and authorized city staff to prepare a vacation ordinance to vacate 10 feet of right of way. That ordinance will be discussed for potential approval at the Sept. 22 meeting, which will be held at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
