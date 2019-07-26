The Missouri River remains out of its banks, months after initial flooding began in March.
Water releases from Gavins Point Dam are expected to remain above average through the summer and as late as November, according to the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
As of Thursday morning, the river was at 25.95 feet; flood stage is 26.5.
On Wednesday, Lt. Steve Bolton of the Washington County Sheriff's Office patrolled the river for basic observations. Bolton said there was more erosion than he expected.
The river was channeling into old channels and low-lying areas. Trees falling into the river have the potential to create even more erosion, Bolton said.
Though water levels are high, the river remains open to recreational and commercial traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.