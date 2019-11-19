The Blair Park Board approved the concept of a mountain bike trail in Black Elk-Neihardt Park during its Thursday meeting. However, plans for a dog park may cause the trail to change its course.
Blair resident Brent Fullmer, a cycling enthusiast, presented a proposal to the board last month to create a 3.2-mile natural surface trail throughout the park. The multi-use trail would be built in four sections, including through some of the park's wooded and more secluded areas.
Earlier this month, members of the board toured the park with Fullmer.
On Thursday, Blair resident Doug Cook presented a proposal for a 20-acre dog park in Black Elk-Neihardt Park, which covers a total of 80 acres.
“There was a time a few years ago when I would spend, after work and weekends, driving or walking or riding my bike around town looking for acceptable sites (for a dog park),” Cook said. “I have quite a list and for one reason or another, they were not going to work.”
Cook said he settled on Black Elk-Neihardt Park after speaking with City Administrator Rod Storm.
Cook said his “vision” would be a cross between a dog park and a dog run, which is a more natural terrain. There would be amenities such as water, trail access, trash receptacles, large and small dog areas, shade, adequate size, parking and maintenance consideration.
His plans also include a support group such as a “Friends of the Blair Dog Park.”
“One of the biggest costs of the dog park, if you get the property for free, is obviously the fence,” Cook said. “You're going to need a support group to go out and contact businesses, go after grants and that type of stuff.”
However, he said plans and fundraising for a dog park cannot begin until a site is selected.
Board members expressed concerns about the amount of space requested for the dog park and fencing such a large area, which would be expensive and also cut off existing trails.
“To me, it destroys that whole part of the park. It just ruins it,” board member Joe Burns said. “I'm all for a dog park. I think a dog park is a great idea and on a piece of that would be fine. But all the people who have been using it for years, can't use it anymore because you'd have it all fenced off. It would change the whole nature of that park.”
The terrain was also a concern. Much of the area is steep and rugged. Cook said it had been several years since he had walked that portion of the park.
“I think it would be good for you to walk the area because some of the terrain would be very hard to maintain and manicure,” board member Betsy Anderson said.
Board member Neil Jensen said there would need to be a compromise, but he thought both the dog park and the mountain bike trail could co-exist.
“I think we can do both, but I think we need to work together both the people that want the dog park and you and even myself wanting the dog park,” he said. “I think we can make both work. It may not be the 20 acres to the south, but I think if we adjust the area.”
Fullmer agreed.
“If we're going to cut all the way across like we talked about on the walk through then that's a no go. That makes it really hard to make a bike trail out of it,” he said. “But if we make the dog park that lower four or five acres in the flat area that we talked about when we walked out there, then I think it is workable and it doesn't hurt the concept I've already proposed to you.”
Burns suggested Cook visit Jewell Park, a 63-acre park located on the eastern edge of Bellevue, which has both large and small dog runs and a mountain bike trail.
Following the meeting, Burns visited the park himself. In information he sent to board members and provided to the Pilot-Tribune, Burns said he could see how both a dog park and mountain bike trail could coincide and still maintain the beauty of Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
“After walking the trails and observing the activity in the enclosures, I concede that the dog park would be a popular attraction and would allow plenty of room for dogs to run free and still allow for the natural flow of a multi-use trail throughout the park for use by mountain bikes, leashed pets, hikers and nature photographers like me,” he wrote. “It also appears to me that if a two acre dog park is big enough for a city the size of Bellevue, it should be plenty big enough for Blair.”
Cook plans to walk Black Elk-Neihardt Park to better define his proposal and invited board members to join him.
Fullmer will move forward with a legal agreement for the bike trail and seek approval from the park board and Blair City Council.
